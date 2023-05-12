The 2023 Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run/Walk was held Tuesday morning in downtown Marion.

Even after some rain, participants gathered at the Wells Fargo parking lot on North Main Street before running and walking through the streets of Marion.

After a group photo was taken, the runners and walkers carried the Special Olympic torch and flag down Main Street in Marion and continued through downtown with a Marion police escort. The participants concluded back at the Wells Fargo parking lot.

Law enforcement personnel from the Marion Police Department, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Correctional Institution all participated in the torch run.

Alecia Conner and Beth Tate were the organizers of the event, which is led by the Marion Correctional Institution. Conner said they had 30 participants and a lot of support from local businesses. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics of North Carolina.