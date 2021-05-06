Southmountain Children and Family Services announces employee advancement

Southmountain Children and Family Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Brad Pittman to Foster Community Program Director as of March 1, 2021.
Brad joined the agency in 2017 as the Western Regional Director of the organization’s five western North Carolina Children’s Advocacy Centers. As Foster Community program director, Brad maintains complete oversight of Southmountain Children and Family Service’s 150-acre foster care community in Nebo, North Carolina.
The foster care community campus includes eight neighborhood homes, a gymnasium featuring an indoor pool, basketball court and exercise equipment, playground, walking trails, disc golf course and more. Brad’s responsibilities include facilities management of all campus infrastructure and amenities. He also supervises the community’s professional parents, and education and recreation staff who care for the up to 40 children in the agency’s care.
As a prior probation officer, parole officer and forensic investigator, Brad is well-positioned for success in his new role. He is excited to be an integral part of the strong and knowledgeable team already in place on the campus.
“I’m excited and enthusiastic to be on campus at Southmountain Children and Family Services foster care community,” says Brad. “I’m definitely working hard and although the work is challenging it is also extremely rewarding and fun!”
“We feel fortunate to have Brad available to move into this role, said Janet Jernigan,” COO for Southmountain Children and Family Services. “His experience working with the Department of Social Services, his excitement about the care we provide for children and his overall enthusiasm makes him the perfect person to lead our foster community. Brad has a gift for bringing out the best in those around him!”
Brad lives in Marion with his wife, Brandy. They have 3 adult children and are anticipating an exciting summer with the arrival of their first two grandchildren. In his free time, Brad enjoys mountain biking and spending time at the beach with his family. He is also a sports enthusiast and referees basketball and umpires baseball and softball. Brad is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Southmountain Children and Family Services (SCFS) helps children and families overcome devastating traumas and create positive social skills, behaviors and lifestyles. A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, North Carolina, SCFS operates the state’s first and only foster community and ten Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers serving sixteen counties in North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson and Yancey. Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.southmountain.org or by calling 828-584-1105.