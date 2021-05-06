Southmountain Children and Family Services announces employee advancement

“We feel fortunate to have Brad available to move into this role, said Janet Jernigan,” COO for Southmountain Children and Family Services. “His experience working with the Department of Social Services, his excitement about the care we provide for children and his overall enthusiasm makes him the perfect person to lead our foster community. Brad has a gift for bringing out the best in those around him!”

Brad lives in Marion with his wife, Brandy. They have 3 adult children and are anticipating an exciting summer with the arrival of their first two grandchildren. In his free time, Brad enjoys mountain biking and spending time at the beach with his family. He is also a sports enthusiast and referees basketball and umpires baseball and softball. Brad is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Southmountain Children and Family Services (SCFS) helps children and families overcome devastating traumas and create positive social skills, behaviors and lifestyles. A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, North Carolina, SCFS operates the state’s first and only foster community and ten Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers serving sixteen counties in North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson and Yancey. Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.southmountain.org or by calling 828-584-1105.