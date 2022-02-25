Some twists and turns as filing period in McDowell, across NC resumes

Under state law, Branton, Edwards, Brackett and any other person wanting to run unaffiliated must get 4% of the total number of registered voters as of the beginning of this year in order to run as candidates. Those petitions must be submitted to the Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday, May 17. The petitions have to be certified by the board before their names can appear on the November ballot.

Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on Tuesday, March 1, according to a news release.

Other statewide or district offices may require that the candidate file with the N.C. Board of Elections in Raleigh.

Before the suspension of the filing period, local candidates stepped forward to officially declare their plans to seek elected office in McDowell County. They are:

• Ricky Buchanan, 47, of P.O. Box 3026, Marion, who filed to run for another term as sheriff of McDowell County. He is a Republican.