Some twists and turns as filing period in McDowell, across NC resumes

With the restart of the filing period, several people made it official on Thursday and Friday that they were seeking elected office in McDowell County’s 2022 elections.
The candidate filing period for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections, as well as rescheduled municipal elections, was suspended by the state Supreme Court in early December of last year. The N.C. Supreme Court also moved the date for the 2022 primary elections to May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.
The filing period started up again at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and will continue every business day until noon on Friday, March 4. In McDowell, candidates can file to run for office at the county Board of Elections, located at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion.
On the first day of the restart, Charles “Chuck” Abernathy Jr., 62, of 357 Lentz Landing Lane, Nebo filed Thursday morning as a candidate for the Nebo District seat on the Board of Education. The race is non-partisan. Abernathy is a former county manager and currently director of the McDowell Economic Development Association.
Also, another candidate for county commission emerged. Robert Toney McCall, 70, of 3748 Old Linville Road, Marion filed Thursday as a Republican challenger for one of the three seats available on the commission. He is retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Treasury.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, two more people filed to run as candidates for the McDowell County Board of Education, which is a non-partisan race.
Angela Allen-Helms, 55, of 390 Forest Heights Drive, Marion filed to run as a challenger for one of the Marion seats on the School Board. She is a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Also on Friday, Michael Kevin Price, 45, of 93 Hemlock Hills Estate Drive, Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Pleasant Gardens seat on the School Board. He is a business owner.
In addition on Thursday, Randy Branton withdrew his candidacy as a Democrat for McDowell County sheriff. He previously filed to run as a Democratic candidate for sheriff.
Instead, he plans to run as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff in 2022. He is now actively working to obtain the required signatures on a petition to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for sheriff on the November ballot, according to Deputy Director Jane Dale Propst.
Likewise, Heather Edwards and Bob Brackett have informed the Board of Elections they plan to get enough signatures on a petition to qualify as unaffiliated candidates for the McDowell County Commission, said Propst.
Branton has already announced his plans on social media. Edwards and Brackett confirmed to The McDowell News they are planning to run as unaffiliated candidates for the Board of County Commissioners.
Under state law, Branton, Edwards, Brackett and any other person wanting to run unaffiliated must get 4% of the total number of registered voters as of the beginning of this year in order to run as candidates. Those petitions must be submitted to the Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday, May 17. The petitions have to be certified by the board before their names can appear on the November ballot.
Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on Tuesday, March 1, according to a news release.
Other statewide or district offices may require that the candidate file with the N.C. Board of Elections in Raleigh.
Before the suspension of the filing period, local candidates stepped forward to officially declare their plans to seek elected office in McDowell County. They are:
• Ricky Buchanan, 47, of P.O. Box 3026, Marion, who filed to run for another term as sheriff of McDowell County. He is a Republican.
• Melissa Holland Adams, 52, of 2830 Hankins Road, Marion who filed to run for another term as the clerk of Superior Court. She is also a Republican.
• Brenda Morgan Vaughn, 67, of 897 Bethel Church Road in Marion who filed to run for another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. She is a Republican and is retired from working with the Sheriff’s Office.
• David Walker, 52, of 160 West Payne Road in Marion who filed to seek another term on the McDowell County Commissioners. He is a Republican and works in finance and real estate.
• Tony G. Brown, 66, of 159 Brown Farm Drive in Marion who filed to seek another term on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. He is also a Republican and is a retired general contractor.
• Greg Barksdale, 58, of 19 Woodland Drive, Marion, who filed to run for the Marion District seat on the McDowell County Board of Education. The race is non-partisan. Barksdale is retired from working in state administration.
• Lisa Morgan, 58, of 6379 U.S. 221 South, Marion, who filed as a challenger for the Glenwood seat on the Board of Education. The race is non-partisan.
• Dudley Greene, 58, of 87 Nix Creek Church Road, Marion, who filed to seek another term in the N.C. House of Representatives, 85th District seat. He is a Republican and retired sheriff of McDowell.
• Lynn Greene, 63, of 5705 Sugar Hill Road, Marion, who filed to run for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. Greene is a Republican and is retired from law enforcement. Even though he is filing as a challenger, he is a former county commissioner.
• Eddie Shuford, 65, of 131 Hemlock Hills Estates Drive in Marion who filed as a challenger for the McDowell County Board of Education’s Pleasant Gardens seat. He is the industry training director at McDowell Technical Community College. The race is non-partisan.
As for the N.C. House, the vast majority of McDowell County remains in the 85th District, which includes all of Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties.
A small section of southeastern McDowell County, including the Dysartsville community, is now a part of the N.C. House’s 113th District, which covers roughly half of Rutherford, all of Polk and a section of Henderson counties.
Jake Hunter Johnston of Columbus filed to run as a Republican candidate for the 113th District seat in the N.C. House, according to the Website for the N.C. Board of Elections.
As for the N.C. Senate, all of McDowell is now in the 46th District, which also has all of Burke and half of Buncombe.
Mark Farel Crawford of Montreat filed to run as a Republican candidate for the 46th District seat in the N.C. Senate. Warren Daniel of Morganton filed to run as a Republican candidate for the 46th District seat in the N.C. Senate, according to the Website for the N.C. Board of Elections.
Then there is the race for the district attorney of District 29A. Incumbent DA Ted Bell of 186 Pleasant Meadow Estates, Marion, has filed to run for another term. He is being challenged by Krinn Evans of 114 N. Garden St., Marion. Both are Republicans.
In the race for District Court judgeships, Michelle McEntire and Ellen Shelley, both of Marion, have filed to run for the two available judgeships in 29A District Court. Both are Republicans.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, all of McDowell is still within the 11th Congressional District, which begins in McDowell and goes all the way west to Cherokee County, according to the Website for the N.C. Board of Elections.