Soldier from Marion killed in a military vehicle accident

A soldier from Marion was killed and three others were injured in a “military vehicle accident” at Fort Bragg on Thursday.

The 18th Airborne Corps said the incident happened at Fort Bragg. Officials in a news release shared few details about what happened but said soldiers received treatment at the scene before going to the base's Womack Army Medical Center, according to a story by The News & Observer of Raleigh.

“We are saddened by death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident...,” Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, deputy commanding general of the 18th Airborne Corps, said in the Thursday news release. “Our heart goes out to the Soldier's family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this Soldier.”

The deceased soldier was identified as 23-year-old Spc. Luis Hererra, who was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, according to online source americanmilitarynews.com.

Herrera, who was from Marion, died from injuries sustained in Thursday's crash involving a Humvee. The soldier died at about noon on Thursday. Later that day, officials said an investigation was underway, according to WRAL.com.

Three other soldiers were injured in the military vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Fort Bragg, the XVIII Airborne Corps confirmed to American Military News on Friday.

The three injured soldiers received treatment at the scene and were transported to Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) for further treatment. One soldier was released and the two others remain hospitalized for treatment and observation.

“Our thoughts and prayers, along with the Paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis,” Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, Hererra’s company commander, said in a statement provided to American Military News. “Big Lou’s’ presence was a gift to us all, and his radiant smile brought warmth to all who knew him.”

Herrera is survived by his wife, parents, family, and friends. In the coming weeks, the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment plans to host a memorial for Herrera.

“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional Paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a Soldier’s Soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him,” said Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “Our brigade was made better by the selfless service of Spc. Herrera. The leaders and Paratroopers of 1st Brigade Combat Team are committed to ensuring every resource is available to his family and peers to help them through this difficult time.”

Hererra enlisted as an infantryman in the Army in November 2017. He served on two deployments to Kuwait, and was the recipient of the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge, according to the report by WRAL.com.

“We are saddened by death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident today,” Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, Deputy Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, said in a press release provided to American Military News. “Our heart goes out to the Soldier’s family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this Soldier.”

The circumstances surrounding Thursday’s military vehicle accident are still under investigation, according to the report by WRAL.com.

His fellow soldiers have created a GoFundMe page to help with any costs that the family comes across during this sudden and tragic accident. As of late Saturday afternoon, the page raised $8,351 of a $25,000 goal. You can visit it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mmdz63-luis-herrera?fbclid=IwAR0vIow-qkbqzmqTaTeQsuBESoBNEgZOT3fM8ppWJJdAIPvG35GJUseQEp4