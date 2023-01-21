Snuggle in, snuggle up: Winter weather advisory for McDowell County

From McDowell County Emergency Management:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST SUNDAY.

* WHAT: Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE: The northern mountains and adjacent foothills of North Carolina.

* WHEN: From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Difficult travel conditions are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Precipitation may begin as sleet or wet snow and will quickly transition to rain and freezing rain.