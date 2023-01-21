 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

Snuggle in, snuggle up: Winter weather advisory for McDowell County

  • 0
FREEZE alert-159382_1280 copy.jpg

From McDowell County Emergency Management:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST SUNDAY.

* WHAT: Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE: The northern mountains and adjacent foothills of North Carolina.

* WHEN: From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Difficult travel conditions are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Precipitation may begin as sleet or wet snow and will quickly transition to rain and freezing rain.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Recommended for you