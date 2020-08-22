 Skip to main content
Small plane makes an emergency landing on I-40 in McDowell County
A small airplane in distress landed on Interstate 40 in McDowell County Saturday afternoon. No one was injured.

Emergency officials said the incident occurred at 5:38 p.m. in the eastbound lane near mile marker 90.

Prior to the emergency landing, McDowell County 911 received multiple calls reporting an airplane in distress.

Emergency personnel from the Nebo Fire Department, Marion Fire Department,  McDowell EMS, N.C. Highway Patrol and the McDowell Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The pilot exited the aircraft on his own and was not injured.

The FAA has been notified.

