Small Farms Week: Johnson Family Farm

It’s Small Farms Week in North Carolina, and McDowell County has its share of families making a living off the land.
Johnson Family Farm on Honeycutt Creek started as a business in 2017 and has provided their family, neighbors and community with a variety of produce and eggs.
The idea for the farm started with John and Emma Johnson, son Jeff, Lara and their two girls, Tiffany and Renee, and the family garden that provided food for winter months.
The family gardens kept getting larger year after year, and the Johnsons eventually decided to use their family passion for growing food and turn it into a business. Knowing where food is coming from and how it was grown makes all the difference, according to small-farm advocates. Also knowing what insecticides were or were not used is very important to the Johnsons.
There are four generations working on the farm now as they continue to learn the best practices to produce the highest quality vegetables. They are excited to teach the children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren all about growing, harvesting and selling the vegetables and fruit, and how to maintain a sustainable lifestyle.
“There is no greater feeling than having a child want to show off the farm to his friends when they come over to visit,” said Lara Johnson.
The farm features a certified kitchen that has been approved by the state, which they are able to sell "value-added" products. Some of their products are apple butter, a variety of salsa, jellies, hot sauces, and barbecue sauces, as well as Amish peanut butter spread, and so much more.There are also baked products such as monkey bread, different types of banana bread and other flavors, cookies and candy, as well as dog and cat treats.
They have been able to teach others how to pressure can and water-bath the prepared vegetables and fruit for themselves. The Johnsons are planning to investigate agritourism possibilities to allow them to host classes at the farm about canning and jelly making, as well as a farm to table dinner after this year's harvest. If anyone is interested in canning classes or the farm to table dinner please call the farm and they will put you on the waiting list.
“We have been blessed to be awarded an AgOptions grant this year to help get equipment to make planting and harvesting easier and refurbish a building into a canning shed,” Lara said. “We also received a matching grant through NRCS for a High Tunnel greenhouse which we are currently in the process of constructing. This will help extend the growing season for our farm. We are very excited to see what the future may bring!”
The Johnsons are members of ASAP and Got to be NC programs. They have been fortunate to be able to participate in the Food Hub and other CSA programs last year. They are part of the Marion Tailgate Market and sell their products at the Old Fort Mercantile and at Pressley Made stores in McDowell County. They also participate in the Down Home Vendor Expo group, RC Market Days, Spruce Pine Southern Shows and the Springtime in the Mills Show.
So far this year the farm is planning to showcase their products at the following events:
• RC March Market Days at the Marion Municipal Building on March 26-27
• Spruce Pine Southern Shows Spring Arts and Crafts show and Easter Egg Hunt on April 3, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Cross ST. Commerce Center, Spruce Pine, NC
• Springtime in the Mills at Union Mills Learning Center on April 24 , 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Marion Tailgate Market starts back up in May 2021
• Down Home Vendor Summer Expo at the Marion Municipal Building on May 15