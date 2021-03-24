Small Farms Week: Johnson Family Farm

The farm features a certified kitchen that has been approved by the state, which they are able to sell "value-added" products. Some of their products are apple butter, a variety of salsa, jellies, hot sauces, and barbecue sauces, as well as Amish peanut butter spread, and so much more.There are also baked products such as monkey bread, different types of banana bread and other flavors, cookies and candy, as well as dog and cat treats.

They have been able to teach others how to pressure can and water-bath the prepared vegetables and fruit for themselves. The Johnsons are planning to investigate agritourism possibilities to allow them to host classes at the farm about canning and jelly making, as well as a farm to table dinner after this year's harvest. If anyone is interested in canning classes or the farm to table dinner please call the farm and they will put you on the waiting list.

“We have been blessed to be awarded an AgOptions grant this year to help get equipment to make planting and harvesting easier and refurbish a building into a canning shed,” Lara said. “We also received a matching grant through NRCS for a High Tunnel greenhouse which we are currently in the process of constructing. This will help extend the growing season for our farm. We are very excited to see what the future may bring!”