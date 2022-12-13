Sisters with ties to McDowell to compete in Miss NC USA pageants

Two sisters with ties to McDowell County will compete at the same time in the Miss North Carolina USA pageant and the Miss North Carolina Teen USA pageant in 2023.

Alexandria Grace Porter-Phelps is the reigning Miss Pfafftown USA and her younger sister Allia Symone Phelps is the reigning Miss Pfafftown Teen USA. They usually stylize their first names as “AlexAndriA” and “AlliA.”

They will become the first sisters to compete simultaneously in the Miss North Carolina USA pageant and the Miss North Carolina Teen USA pageant, according to their mother.

They are the daughters of Dawn Mooney Phelps and the granddaughters of Gracie Jackson, both originally from McDowell County.

“My mother has been a native of McDowell County for just under eight decades and she is very proud of that,” Dawn Mooney Phelps told The McDowell News. “I, too, am proud to have been raised there but I graduated from McDowell High School in 1990 and left to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. My mother constantly encourages those of us who moved away to come back, pay homage, and try to give back.”

Pfafftown is a community in Forsyth County near Winston-Salem but the two sisters debuted their titles for the Miss North Carolina USA 2023 pageant and the Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2023 by participating in Marion’s Christmas parade on Sunday, Nov. 20. They grew up attending Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church and the oldest daughter, Alexandria, attended McDowell High School for a short while, according to their mother.

“They, too, are proud of their roots,” said Dawn Mooney Phelps. “Their entrance is historical in that if they win their respective pageants, they will be the first sisters in North Carolina to ever do this.”

They have also performed together at the Symphony Theater in New York City and attended the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City together, despite being 12 years apart in their ages, according to their mother.

Dawn Mooney Phelps said her mother Gracie Jackson, who is almost 80, is “beyond proud” of her granddaughters.

“It is my understanding that the girls’ participation in the pageants, a pathway to Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, is already historical in that their hometown of Pfafftown, N.C., has never had two entrants, let alone two sisters,” said Dawn Phelps. “Both girls are A honor roll scholars with a countless number of volunteer hours and beautiful stories of trials that have led them to be triumphant.”

“One of the many reasons she is so proud of them is their chosen platforms,” said Dawn Phelps.

Allia Symone Phelps began her fight against bullying and discrimination (racial, gender, disability and academic) at just the age of 9 after she faced those same issues.

The sisters have started an online fundraiser on GoFundMe. Go to the site and search "Dawn Phelps."

They seek to bring awareness to the effects of bullying, discrimination, health equity, homelessness and other issues.

Her older sister temporarily left graduate school to not only join Allia’s fight but also to raise awareness regarding disability stigmatization in youth and young adults.

Their personal experiences, which you can read about on the GoFundMe site, helped shape their fight for their causes.

“This is where their platforms for the pageant derived,” their mother told The McDowell News.

She added their grandmother supports them through their trials and triumphs and collects newspaper clippings about their accomplishments.

The Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA pageants will be held Feb. 24-25 at the High Point Theatre in High Point. Title winners will advance to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.