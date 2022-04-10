Silent art auction at MACA to benefit Marion East recreation complex

A silent art auction now underway at MACA seeks to benefit the Marion East Community Forum’s programs, specifically the dream of building a new recreation complex.

Marion East Community Forum has partnered with McDowell Arts Council Association to offer a monthlong silent art auction to benefit the planned recreation complex project. The community complex, once known as East Marion Ball Park, was at the center of sports activity in East Marion.

Generations brought their lawn chairs and watched their kids, and neighbors’ kids, play sports on the field. East Marion Baptist Church, which owns the property, is working with organizations like Marion East to develop the new complex. The first phase of development of the site is for a community soccer field.

Marion East Recreation Complex (MERC) is a dream of residents and organizations who are working to create a place for the community to gather, play and learn together. The property at 635 Baldwin Ave. has been the site of countless ball games and children’s play space for 100 years. At one time the property was owned by Marion Manufacturing Co., which built East Marion School, later East Marion Elementary School, according to a news release.

While owned by the mill, baseball was the favorite sport. Company-sponsored teams were highly competitive and played numerous games on the field. Later, the Little League called the field home until they moved to another location.

Marion East Community Forum leaders said they want to bring this kind of complex back.

“We need places in McDowell where kids can go to play soccer that is not a football field. A place where they can go to play without worrying about having to pay. Kids of all ages can come play, practice and fellowship at the MERC,” said Francesca Hagarty, Marion East Community Forum member and volunteer.

Marion East Recreation Complex project leaders recognize that good things are happening in our community. They want to join in by providing a recreation complex that offers fun, accessible and inclusive recreational events.

You can support the project by visiting MACA during the month of April and view the items available for auction. Bidding is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and all bidding ends promptly at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Each handmade item is also tagged with a ‘buy-it-now’ price. McDowell Arts Council Association is at 50 S. Main St., Marion.

Participating artists in the auction are Perry Houlditch, Ashleigh Hagarty, Francesca Hagarty, Omi Salavea, Treavor Gouge, Jennifer Boyd, Kim’s Kreations, McDowell Quilt Trail (quilt trail basket) and Appalachian Potters Market (pottery).

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/1677727365952983?ref=newsfeed.