Signing Off: Paramedic retires after 30 years with McDowell EMS

At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
For the past three decades, Tipton has worked days and nights serving the community he grew up in.
Throughout his career, he has become a NC Level II EMS Educator, Advanced Cardiac Life Support instructor, a Pediatric Advanced Life Support instructor, an International Trauma Life Support instructor, a car seat technician, and a National Registered Paramedic and Critical Care Paramedic.
“Thank you to McDowell County for taking a chance on a 22-year-old and supporting my 30-year career and those who have supported us, and all of my coworkers for everything they have done. There have been good moments, and bad moments and everything in between. You go to work and never know what the day is going to hold for you,” Tipton said.
One memorable moment for Tipton was when he was deployed for emergency operations in 2017 to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. He served as an Operations Sections Chief for an All Hazards Team.
“I was deployed in November in 2017 for three weeks, and the hurricane was in September. I stayed through Thanksgiving and came back early December. We were one of the first teams to get into a housing development that had not been accessed after the hurricane, even a month after,” Tipton said. “That was a unique experience. Everyone on that team to this day still communicates, and I have invited all of them to my retirement party.”
Tipton joined the Glenwood Fire Department in 1989 after stepping into the footsteps of his father, who joined in 1976. Both of his parents ended up becoming emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in McDowell County. As a child, he grew up hanging at the EMS base and fire department, and credits the show “Emergency” as a childhood influence.
“We were glued to the TV every Saturday night. People my age had heroes that were paramedics, and they were some of the first. I can remember watching that show after my dad joined the fire department,” Tipton recalled.
At around the age of 21, Tipton began the firefighter and EMT program, offered for free through the fire department, “We had to get firefighter certification and that put me into running first responder calls. Fire departments with first responders started about the time I started at the fire department. When my Dad joined the fire department, they were running about 30-60 calls a year because if it wasn’t a fire, they didn’t go. They didn’t run any medical calls.”
He finished his firefighter and EMT certification, and was hired in 1991 to McDowell EMS, the first and last emergency services group he would ever serve. In 2007, he was promoted to captain. In 2008, he became chief of the Glenwood Fire Department, a title which he still holds.
“I started out on C shift as a full-time truck medic, and moved to A shift when I was promoted to lieutenant and moved from A shift to B shift as lieutenant. It’s all I’ve ever known,” said Tipton. “I will miss the people the most. My entire shift right now, I have taught them all. They are all former students at MTCC, or currently enrolled in my class, which I will continue to teach. I still try to hone in on my skill and knowledge level to pass on to other people. I have enjoyed coming to work every day, because it is never the same, and I learn something new every day. I tell my students if you stop learning, it’s time to find another career.“
Emergency Services Director William Kehler had high praise for the retiring emergency services worker.
“Captain Tipton is a true public servant who has saved countless lives over the past 31 years. His impact on this community goes far beyond the emergency medical care that he has provided,” said Kehler. “He has been instrumental in the development of award winning programs at EMS and has been at the forefront of advancing EMS educational programs at McDowell Tech. We are forever grateful for his service and wish him and his family the very best as he starts a new chapter in his life.”
Emergency Medical Services Deputy Director Adrienne Jones echoed Kehler’s sentiments.
“Capt. Donnie Tipton was one of the first leaders that I served under when I began my career in EMS. He has been a mentor to myself and many that have come behind me,” said Jones. “Donnie will leave a lasting legacy at McDowell EMS through those that he has taught and mentored to be the next generation of leaders and care providers in EMS. The dedication and compassion that he shows through his patient care is inspiring.”
Tipton is excited about becoming a new grandpa this summer and spending more time with his family. He will continue to teach at McDowell Tech and serve with McDowell Emergency Services in smaller capacities.
“I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and my grandchild, because they have sacrificed a lot for me over the last 32 years,” said Tipton. “I have a wife who is extremely understanding and she knew what she was getting into when she married me. She has been by me every step of the way, encouraging me, supporting me and never complaining about my career.”
A retirement party is planned for Tipton next month.