Signing Off: Paramedic retires after 30 years with McDowell EMS

“I started out on C shift as a full-time truck medic, and moved to A shift when I was promoted to lieutenant and moved from A shift to B shift as lieutenant. It’s all I’ve ever known,” said Tipton. “I will miss the people the most. My entire shift right now, I have taught them all. They are all former students at MTCC, or currently enrolled in my class, which I will continue to teach. I still try to hone in on my skill and knowledge level to pass on to other people. I have enjoyed coming to work every day, because it is never the same, and I learn something new every day. I tell my students if you stop learning, it’s time to find another career.“