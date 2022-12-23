 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shop with a Hero: Dozens of McDowell kids and volunteers join for Christmas event

The families were paired with local heroes who help the kids shop for needs and wants.

For several years, Nebo Crossing church in partnership with local "heroes" helped bring the joy of Christmas to many McDowell families on Sunday.

Kids were all smiles as they got to choose toys to put under their tree for Christmas.

At this year's Shop with a Hero event, 43 kids and representatives from police, fire, Ems, military, medical professionals and the church took to the aisles of Walmart. They were each given $125 to shop for needed items, such as clothes, underwear and coats, and their wants -- toys, art supplies, makeup, games.

Local law enforcement, military, emergency personnel and community members participate in the event every year hosted by Nebo Crossing.

Nebo Crossing also partnered with Hook & Anchor in providing lunch for the families and many of the heroes that attended the church service.

Shop with a Hero is an annual event that helps provide toys and other neccessities to McDowell families.

“It’s a beautiful sight in our community to see the donations, heroes, and children all collide at Walmart each year,” said Pastor Bob Ritter of Nebo Crossing. “We have done it now for nine years and I have shed a tear or two each and every year. Usually when a parent, with true gratitude, says “thank you,' or when I catch one of the heroes adding extra money of their own to get a child a little something extra.”

Each family was able to shop at Walmart with a $125 gift card provided by donations from the community.

Walmart went above and beyond in making the kids feel special this year, and greeted the kids with costumed characters, cookies, candy canes and juice. Nebo Crossing church members donate to Shop with a Hero. The Marion Police Department also raised money for the event. Community members Shane Massey and Derrick McKinney organized a softball tournament and there were numerous teams from emergency services to help raise money.

Marion Police Department helped raise money for the event along with participating in Shop with a Hero.

“For a family who just needs a little extra help, the Christmas season can be a tough time. I love this event because it lets people know they are seen and loved regardless of their background or home dynamic. It’s really special to watch families soak up this moment and know they are fought for and loved by their community,” said Student Ministries Pastor Roger Campbell of Nebo Crossing.

The annual event brings lots of smiles and joy to the families and the folks supporting the Shop with a Hero event.

Donations for next year’s Shop with a Hero can be made at nebocrossing.com or mailed to Nebo Crossing at 263 Barnes Road in Marion.

Kids were able to purchase clothes and toys with their gift cards.

“Nebo Crossing is committed to reaching our community with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, one individual and one family at a time, and working towards generational life change for McDowell County for decades to come,” said Ritter. “We love partnering with community organizations to meet felt needs, and Shop with a Hero is certainly a big part of that.”

Each child was given a $125 gift card to spend at Walmart for items of warmth along with toys and other fun items.
For the past nine years, Nebo Crossing along with community members and local heroes from law enforment, EMS, military, medical professionals and church members raise
