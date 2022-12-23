Shop with a Hero: Dozens of McDowell kids and volunteers join for Christmas event

For several years, Nebo Crossing church in partnership with local "heroes" helped bring the joy of Christmas to many McDowell families on Sunday.

At this year's Shop with a Hero event, 43 kids and representatives from police, fire, Ems, military, medical professionals and the church took to the aisles of Walmart. They were each given $125 to shop for needed items, such as clothes, underwear and coats, and their wants -- toys, art supplies, makeup, games.

Nebo Crossing also partnered with Hook & Anchor in providing lunch for the families and many of the heroes that attended the church service.

“It’s a beautiful sight in our community to see the donations, heroes, and children all collide at Walmart each year,” said Pastor Bob Ritter of Nebo Crossing. “We have done it now for nine years and I have shed a tear or two each and every year. Usually when a parent, with true gratitude, says “thank you,' or when I catch one of the heroes adding extra money of their own to get a child a little something extra.”

Walmart went above and beyond in making the kids feel special this year, and greeted the kids with costumed characters, cookies, candy canes and juice. Nebo Crossing church members donate to Shop with a Hero. The Marion Police Department also raised money for the event. Community members Shane Massey and Derrick McKinney organized a softball tournament and there were numerous teams from emergency services to help raise money.

“For a family who just needs a little extra help, the Christmas season can be a tough time. I love this event because it lets people know they are seen and loved regardless of their background or home dynamic. It’s really special to watch families soak up this moment and know they are fought for and loved by their community,” said Student Ministries Pastor Roger Campbell of Nebo Crossing.

Donations for next year’s Shop with a Hero can be made at nebocrossing.com or mailed to Nebo Crossing at 263 Barnes Road in Marion.

“Nebo Crossing is committed to reaching our community with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, one individual and one family at a time, and working towards generational life change for McDowell County for decades to come,” said Ritter. “We love partnering with community organizations to meet felt needs, and Shop with a Hero is certainly a big part of that.”