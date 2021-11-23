Shop Small Main Street Crawl happening Saturday in downtown Marion

On Saturday, you can get out and support the 50-plus local crafters and makers from McDowell at the Shop Small Main Street Crawl in downtown Marion.

The Main Street Crawl will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the central business district of Marion, concentrated around the City Stage on Marion’s North Block. If you’re looking for holiday décor, ornaments, handmade Christmas cards, wreaths, or gifts for the people on your list, you won’t want to miss this, according to a news release.

With a focus on “Shop Local,” Small Business Saturday is traditionally the day following Black Friday and was made to encourage Christmastime buying from small and local businesses. Small Business Saturday is a national effort, and this Craft Stroll is just one way to participate.

Nikki Chester has organized four of these events this year, with her goal being to support local crafters and small business owners who need it now more than ever due to the pandemic and the restrictions it brought.