Sheriff’s Office looking for dirt bike stolen in Old Fort

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a stolen dirt bike.

On Wednesday, July 6, a McDowell County resident reported his orange TaoTao dirt bike was stolen from a Pine Cove Road residence in the Old Fort area.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the dirt bike in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.

