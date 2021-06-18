Seven additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID in one week

On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported seven additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel COVID-19 for the week of Saturday, June 12 through Friday, June 18.

The latest report brings the total number of positives to 5,173 in McDowell County. There have been 46,289 tests conducted, 41,104 negative results and 12 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were nine individuals in quarantine, 5,087 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 2.4%, according to a news release.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}