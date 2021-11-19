Sen. Hise, Rep. Greene announce state budget money for McDowell County

RALEIGH -- Sen. Ralph Hise and Rep. Dudley Greene said McDowell County will see critical improvements in the compromise state budget approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Rep. Greene for his help in securing these appropriations," Hise said in a news release. "We’ve spent months negotiating in good faith with the Governor. I’m proud to see this budget has finally been signed into law. For the past decade, Republicans in the General Assembly have enacted smart, fiscally conservative spending plans. It’s our responsibility to spend North Carolinians’ dollars wisely and this year’s budget builds on that with sweeping tax cuts and major infrastructure improvements, including $19,227,909 for McDowell County.”

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, “Sen. Hise was instrumental in getting critical infrastructure and other projects approved for his district,” according to the news release from Hise.

In addition to supporting the sweeping tax cut and infrastructure plan, Sen. Hise and Rep. Greene successfully advocated for the following projects:

McDowell County Total: $19,227,909

• McDowell County capital improvements: $350,000

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}