SECU Foundation provides COVID-19 Relief Grant to Freedom Life

Freedom Life Ministries of Marion was recently awarded a COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Grant from the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation. Freedom Life, like most businesses and nonprofit organizations, has been hit hard by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“To help meet the extraordinary challenges of these difficult times, we have stepped outside the traditional scope of our grant process,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair. “Because the SECU Foundation has been active since its inception in communities served by State Employees’ Credit Union, we understand the challenges these widespread organizations are facing to maintain viability in light of sharply increased demands for resources. We care deeply about the great service these nonprofits provide, and we intend for these grants to help solidify these organizations and their support of our communities across North Carolina.”
Freedom Life is a local nonprofit ministry organization that seeks to address the complex needs of men and women, and their families, who have faced incarceration, are currently incarcerated or have been released.
These needs include food, clothing, housing, jobs, transportation, mental health needs, medical health needs, substance misuse/addiction vulnerabilities and spiritual life needs.
Many of those released from prison or jail have lost everything and literally have nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Before the full effect of the pandemic hit in March, Freedom Life was already working in a Capacity Grant relationship with the SECU Foundation in its effort to build greater sustainability and create funding opportunities to build long-term transition housing in McDowell County. Since the COVID-19 shutdown, Freedom Life has remained open and continued to provide full support services.
“With the understandable funding losses experienced as a result of COVID-19, maintaining full operational capacity in meeting the urgent needs of the men and women we serve may not have been possible without the foresight and generosity of the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation,” said Danny Hampton, executive director of Freedom Life. “God provides in awesome ways. While we continue to pray for the dedicated supportive partners of Freedom Life who are themselves struggling in this difficult time, we thank God for His provision through the SECU Foundation. We also want to thank all the members of SECU, along with the board and staff members of the SECU Foundation.”
The SECU Foundation has provided over $3 million in supportive grant relief funding to 34 different North Carolina nonprofit organizations over the past several weeks. These organizations span all regions of our state and help meet essential needs in the areas of healthcare and human services. Examples include hospice care, healthcare centers, domestic violence and homeless shelters, addiction recovery centers, and in their support of Freedom Life, justice involved reentry care.
The amount of each grant award was based upon calculations by the different organizations on what the anticipated financial impact of COVID-19 would be over the next year.
The Relief Grant award to Freedom Life reflected an impact of $100,000.
For more information about Freedom Life, visit www.freedomlifeministries.com.
