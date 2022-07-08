Section of Brown Drive parking lot to be closed for construction

A portion of the public parking lot on Brown Drive in downtown Marion will be closed for two to three weeks starting on Monday, July 11 so that a retaining wall in the parking lot can be replaced.

The closed area will be used to store materials and to stage equipment needed for the construction of the replacement retaining wall, according to a news release.

Members of the public are reminded that many of the other parking spaces in the Brown Drive parking lot are privately owned, meaning that members of the public who are not patronizing those businesses should find another lot to park in during the normal business hours of those businesses.

Public parking in the Marion City Stage area will remain open during the construction project. Other public parking lots as well as street parking will be available to those visiting downtown Marion.

Public restrooms in the City Stage area will be closed during this project. Downtown Wi-Fi in this area will also be down, because services will be disrupted during work.

An announcement will be made as soon as the parking lot has reopened, according to the news release.