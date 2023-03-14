The 2023 Little Miss McDowell pageant will take place the evening of Saturday, March 18.

The 49th annual pageant is set to usher in spring, which begins on Monday, March 20. The pageant will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at East McDowell Middle School auditorium, according to a news release.

“I cannot think of a better way to enjoy the last Saturday of winter than watching 18 young ladies compete for the sought-after LMM crown in the East Middle School Auditorium,” said Chief Jeff McClure, naval science instructor with the McDowell High NJROTC. “This year’s theme is ‘Once Upon A Time’ and the ladies are prepared to provide a wonderful experience that your family will enjoy. Please show your support to the young girls and be entertained for the evening too.”

The pageant started in 1974, when a group of NJROTC female cadets set up the pageant as a fundraiser for the program. NJROTC has continued this tradition and more importantly it now provides cadets an opportunity to apply their leadership and followership skills behind the scenes to put on this pageant, according to the news release.

For many of the young contestants, this event is their first experience with the world of pageantry. Over the course of the week leading up to the pageant, the young ladies work on their self-confidence, learn new tasks, experience healthy competition and make new friends.

The reigning 2022 Queen Olivia Moore fulfilled her duties with dignity and pride and represented her title at every opportunity. “NJROTC recognizes that Ms. Moore will have a bright future and wishes her all the best,” said McClure.

On Saturday, Moore will crown the new 2023 Little Miss McDowell.

The McDowell High NJROTC is looking forward to seeing you on Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. in the East Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Program books are also available for an additional $10, according to the news release.