Search is underway for a missing 8-year-old in western McDowell County

Teams from across the region are responding to a search for a missing 8-year-old in western McDowell County.

According to emergency radio traffic, the activity was in the Sky Falls Trail area off Catawba Falls Parkway near Old Fort.

At 10 p.m., crews from across the county were asked to help after the initial search earlier in the evening did not locate the child. Emergency workers were using drones and UTVs to try to locate the child.

According to radio traffic, the child went missing from a vacation home. This is a developing story.