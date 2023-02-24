In the 1697 poem “The Mourning Bride,” British poet William Congreve wrote “music hath charms to soothe a savage breast … but sometimes it will make you put the pedal to the metal.”

That’s actually a co-write. I added the second part after reading a story about a man who admitted to driving 120 mph because “a good song came on his stereo.”

The Smoking Gun website led me to a portion of a court complaint about a 19-year-old ticketed for speeding on an Iowa highway. In the officer’s short narrative, the defendant said a “good song” was to blame for his excessive speed. The report did not name the song, which I believe will be grounds for dismissal in the upcoming trial.

The story took me back 40 or so years to my own experience with a musically induced traffic mishap. This is the way I remember it, though others involved may have a different recollection. That’s what 40 or more years will do.

My pal Rush was the first to get his driver’s license and had the unfortunate task of ferrying several of the gang around for a few months until we each came of legal driving age to navigate our own clunkers.

In his red Toyota station wagon, we went aimlessly from one place to another looking for small-town excitement that almost always eludes small-town teenagers.

One evening, on the way back from no particular place to go, we had the stereo cranked when the DJ blessed us with “Raise a Little Hell” by the Canadian rock band Trooper.

Yeah, I don’t remember much about Trooper either.

A quick Google reminded me the group formed in 1975. “Raise a Little Hell” was released in July 1978 as the lead single from their fourth studio album “Thick as Thieves.” It is the band’s only U.S. Hot 100 hit, according to Wikipedia.

The lyrics, not quite Dylanesque in complexity, were basically:

“Raise a little hell, raise a little hell, raise a little hell!/Raise a little hell, raise a little hell, raise a little hell!

The deeper message, conveyed by a few additional lyrics that were not “raise a little hell,” was if you don’t like the way things are going, stand up and do something about it.

For teenagers riding around aimlessly at the dawn of the ‘80s in a red Toyota station wagon, singing/screaming “raise a little hell” over and over and over was just the charm to soothe the savage breast.

Until we hit the Buick.

It might have been a Buick. It could have been an Oldsmobile. That’s what 40 or more years will do.

It was one of those early ‘70s American-made tanks with full metal bumpers. We weren’t going all that fast. We weren’t really raising even the smallest amount of hell by Trooper standards. Rush, jacked up on the energy of Canadian rock and roll, simply failed to notice the brake lights in time and we slid right into the back of the tank.

It barely put a dent in the bumper of the Oldsmobuick. The front of the Toyota station wagon looked like it hit the wall at Daytona.

As I recall it, the occupants of the car we hit were a nice old couple who understood that accidents happen.

“You fellers, OK? The wife and I were sitting here at the red light listening to the Trooper eight-track I bought today over at Tape Town and we felt a little jolt in the back, looked up and y’all come piling out of there like it was a clown car.”

Yes, I am taking a little poetic license with the aftermath, but it went something like that.

Forty or so years later, the question remains, does music soothe the savage breast or make you put the pedal to the metal? Only 17th century poets and their co-writers know for sure.