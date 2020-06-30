School News

McDowell students graduate from Appalachian State University
Congratulations to these local grads:
» William Chandler Bell — Bachelor of Science — Music Industry Studies — Hayes School of Music — Nebo
» Elizabeth Dale Bradley — Bachelor of Science — Health Promotion — Beaver College of Health Sciences — Marion
» Jordan Edward Brown — Bachelor of Science Business Administration — Computer Information Systems — Walker College of Business — Cum Laude — Old Fort
» Stacy Edward Buff — Education Specialist — Higher Eduaction — Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies — Marion
» Gabriel Hunter Church — Bachelor of Science Business Administration — Computer Information Systems — Walker College of Business — Nebo
» Emily Grace Clark — Bachelor of Science — Exercise Science — Beaver College of Health Sciences — Summa Cum Laude — Marion
» Mackenzie Ridge Dobson — Bachelor of Science — Political Science — College of Arts & Sciences — Summa Cum Laude — Marion
» Emily Linda Hamilton — Bachelor of Science — Psychology — College of Arts & Science — Marion
» Tabitha Brooke Morton — Bachelor of Arts — English — College of Arts & Sciences — Marion
» William Garrett Sigmon — Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice — Criminal Justice — College of Arts & Sciences — Old Fort
» Marlow Machelle Stevens — Bachelor of Science — Health Care Management — Beaver College of Health Sciences — Marion
» Ashlyn Brooke Wolfe — Bachelor of Science — Exercise Science — Beaver College of Health Sciences — Marion
» Sandy Fabian Hernandez Named to Dean’s List
PENSACOLA, Florida » Sandy Fabian Hernandez of Marion was named to the Dean’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 4,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.