SCAM ALERT: Do not fall prey to caller identifying himself as officer wanting money

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.
The caller is advising that he is a deputy with the McDowell Sheriff’s Office and has a warrant for the citizen he is talking with because they failed to show up for jury/grand jury duty.
The scammer then advises the person on the other end of the line that they need to send money or gift cards in order to dispose of the warrants.
Do not give money or personal information to someone you don’t know. Get a name and number and verify that the caller works where he says he does. Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
