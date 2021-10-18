SBA disaster loans available for McDowell businesses, organizations

Disaster loans from the federal government are available for businesses and nonprofit organizations in McDowell County which were impacted by Tropical Storm Fred in August.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) encourages businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan before the Monday, Nov. 8, deadline. Anyone in the declared counties in North Carolina with damage caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred on Aug. 16-18 should apply for a physical disaster loan by the deadline, according to a news release.

The disaster declaration covers Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties in North Carolina, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA EIDLs: McDowell, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, Rutherford, Swain and Yancey in North Carolina; Greenville, Oconee and Pickens in South Carolina; and Cocke and Sevier in Tennessee.