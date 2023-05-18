During the same day as the WNC Bigfoot Festival, folks in McDowell County can also enjoy going back in time to the Middle Ages, help celebrate a longtime greenhouse’s anniversary, browse through a market at the Carson House and meet with a legendary moonshiner.

The following is a roundup of the other events happening here on Saturday.

Middle Ages living history event

On Saturday, brave knights in armor and noble lords and ladies from the Middle Ages will come together in Old Fort.

The western North Carolina branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), known as the Barony of Hawkwood, will hold a day filled with tournaments, classes and arts and science displays. Immerse yourself in living history and be delighted by heavy armored and rapier fighting demonstrations, as well as hands-on archery and thrown weapons activities. The SCA members will also have both a morning and evening court, which will feature the Investiture of the new baron and baroness. This is an event that only happens for the SCA members every three years and is full of dazzling displays of heraldry and ceremony, according to a news release.

The day’s festivities start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. No RSVP is necessary and preregistration is not required. Gate fee is $20 for the entire day of fun.

This event will be held at Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, located at 140 Lackey Town Road, and directions and more information can be found on the website: https://sites.google.com/view/hwbb2023.

Each weekend all over the country and the world, thousands of people don the trappings of damsels and armored knights, transform their everyday surroundings into splendid encampments full of grand pavilions with banners waving high on the breeze, and leave the modern day behind in favor of the pageantry and chivalry of days of yore.

These folks are members of the SCA, an international organization devoted to bringing the Middle Ages and Renaissance to life through research and reenactment, and employing their knowledge of history to enrich their lives and the lives of others. With more than 50,000 participants worldwide, the SCA is one of largest living history societies in the world, according to the news release.

Drawn together by their common interest and enthusiasm for not just medieval history, but the most intricate details of daily life in the millennium between the sixth and 16th centuries, members of the SCA find immense joy in reviving centuries-old arts and crafts. Costumers use linen, silks and extravagant trim to create ladies’ gowns, while armorers brave the heat of the forge to hammer plate steel into the fashions of war. Jewelers, potters, candle makers and glassblowers see their wares put into use, while cooks design and serve elaborate feasts for the king’s table.

SCA members also strive to practice the romantic ideals of the Renaissance — chivalry, honor, and courtesy — a trio of graces that invariably influences their modern life. In addition to learning and practicing historic arts, members donate much of their time to help bring history alive for students at local libraries and schools, and stage demonstrations at major public events and festivals.

In the accelerated rush of the modern world, the SCA’s timeless appeal draws together a unique and diverse group of people. You will see college students, authors, actors, doctors, lawyers, engineers, firefighters — people of every age and from all walks of life — together in a celebration of more fabled days of yore, according to a news release.

Painters Greenhouse 50th anniversary

At around the same time, Painters Greenhouse in Old Fort will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special event with the original and current owners.

The 50th anniversary celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the greenhouse located at 734 Roy Moore Road near Old Fort.

“Join us for a brief history of Painters over the years, as well as our dreams for the next 50 years,” reads a news release.

The business’ current owners Dana, Deenie and Brad Owen will be joined by original owners Stephen and Susie Painter.

The Painters will share their story and photos at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Following their talk, acoustic trio Sorella Jack will perform live music from 1-3:30 p.m. In case of rain, events will be held inside the greenhouse.

As part of the celebration, Painters Greenhouse will offer a free native shrub or tree seedling with purchase (as long as supplies last). Customers can choose from elderberry, buttonbush, American snowbell and red buckeye.

“Our goal is to plant hundreds of highly beneficial native shrubs and trees to commemorate our anniversary and support our western North Carolina wildlife,” Dana Owen told The McDowell News.

On Saturday and Sunday, the greenhouse will also offer 20% off the 50th anniversary T-shirts. They contain a design of a native butterfly on a native bloom by owner Brad Owen and are printed locally by Lightningbolt Ink. They will have specials on tomatoes, peppers and giant ferns all week (Wednesday through Sunday).

Historic Carson House market

The Historic Carson House will host a Market Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be crafts, bake sale, farm products, plants, vintage items with something for everyone. Vendors are welcome. There will also be space available for yard sale tables on the grounds, according to a news release.

For more information, email the Carson House at historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com or call 828-724-4948.

Moonshiners meet-and-greet

Saturday afternoon, two stars of the “Moonshiners” TV show and another famous maker of shine will make guest appearances at Copper Creek Distillery in Marion.

Located on U.S. 221 Business near the entrance to Hankins Road, Copper Creek Distillery is owned and operated by Greg Shuford and Randy Berry.

On Saturday, Copper Creek Distillery will welcome two famous moonshiners who have appeared on the Discovery Channel’s show featuring the mountain tradition. They are J.B. Rader and Reddog Towery. They will visit Copper Creek Distillery from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

J.B. Rader was formerly the partner with moonshine legend Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton of Maggie Valley. Rader has also appeared on the Discovery Channel’s show “Moonshiners.” In 2019, Rader signed a deal with a North Carolina distillery called South Mountain Distilling Co. to make a new moonshine line, according to online sources.

Red Dog Towery also appeared along with “Moonshiners” star Josh Owens. Towery also plays guitar in a Southern rock band.

Both Rader and Towery will bring some of their products and pose for photos at Copper Creek Distillery. James Hatfield of Hatfield’s Corn Whiskey Moonshine will be on hand as well.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100053317071270.