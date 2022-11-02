Saturday hike to celebrate reopening of Point Lookout Trail in McDowell

This Saturday, the McDowell Trails Association will celebrate the reopening of one of McDowell County’s most popular mountain pathways.

Saturday morning, the MTA will lead folks on a hike of the Point Lookout Trail, which is located between Old Fort and Ridgecrest.

The trail is a 3.6-mile paved path that follows the now-closed Old Highway 70 west of Old Fort to Mill Creek Road near Ridgecrest and it is a designated section of the Fonta Flora State Trail. The trail has a view at Point Lookout and has some views of the tunnels along the railroad between Old Fort and Ridgecrest.

This trail has been closed for the past couple of months, but the work to repair it is finished and it is now open for walking. Starting at 9 a.m., hikers will meet at the Old Fort Point Lookout Trailhead at the end of Old Highway 70, approximately three miles west of Old Fort. The MTA will lead the walk from the Old Fort trailhead to Point Lookout. There is an optional extension to see some of the railroad tunnels in the mountains between Old Fort and Ridgecrest, according to an online announcement.

The hike on Saturday will celebrate the reopening of this popular trail and the repairs that were made to it.

Several years ago, a heavy rainstorm caused a major washout on the Point Lookout Trail about 2 miles from the Old Fort trailhead. Subsequent storms created a dangerous situation where the paved trail surface was undercut and crumbling down the steep slope. The Grandfather District of the Pisgah National Forest secured the funding to repair the washout, and in early August the trail was closed so the contractor could improve the drainage, install a new culvert, and rebuild the trail. The result is a restored section of the trail and a much safer area for cyclists and walkers. The trail reopened on Monday, Oct. 24 just in time for peak fall colors, according to MTA President Steve Pierce.

“Everyone who rides and walks on the Point Lookout Trail will be greatly pleased with the repairs recently completed by the U.S. Forest Service,” said Pierce to The McDowell News. “It provides a much safer and pleasant walk or ride on the trail. Thanks to the Grandfather District for making this happen.”

The McDowell Trails Association, the Grandfather District of the Pisgah National Forest, the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail and McDowell County Parks and Recreation are making improvements at the Point Lookout viewpoint that will be completed in the near future, Pierce added.

Here are the Google directions: https://goo.gl/maps/rWfEvJtYYbQTpVzVA

The walk to Point Lookout is 5 miles round trip with a road-grade climb of around 700 feet. You should bring water and snacks and wear comfortable shoes for a paved trail.

Participants are asked to register soon for this hike and reserve your spot.

For more information or to reserve a spot, email Steve Pierce at stevepierce50@gmail.com now. Participants will sign in before the hike and agree to sign a participant agreement/waiver.