Saturday COVID-19 update: 552 in McDowell now out of quarantine. 24 people have died.

In a pandemic bright spot, McDowell County saw 125 more people emerge from COVID-19 quarantine over the last week, bringing the known total of those who have contracted the disease and survived to 552 as of Friday. The actual total could be much higher because the number reflects only those individuals who were lab tested.
Still, for the vulnerable, COVID-19 can be deadly. From Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, three people who tested positive died. According to the McDowell County Health Department, 24 people in McDowell who tested positive for COVID-19 have died during the pandemic. In North Carolina, health officials reported 2,494 deaths from the virus as of Friday.
Earlier this month, Marion Mayor Steve Little issued a “mask mandate” requiring face coverings in public within the city limits based on existing scientific evidence. It came with no penalty for those who did not wear a covering.
On Wednesday, Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson sent a statement to The McDowell News supporting Little’s mandate: “I was diagnosed with the COVID virus on July 23. Despite using a mask, hand sanitizer, and social distancing, I was now positive. I had a fever for 13 days and finally had to be admitted to the hospital. There are people who believe the virus is a hoax and refuse to wear a mask. I would like to extend my sympathies to their families. Every health care person see the pain and suffering from the virus every day. I support Mayor Little and his efforts to protect the citizens health safety with the mask mandate.”
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported that 10 additional McDowell County residents tested positive and one more person had died. Any numbers released after noon on Saturday will be available at www.mcdowellnews.com and in Tuesday’s print edition.
“We are ending this week with the continued downward trend of positive COVID-19 results,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell in a press release. “Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can keep these numbers down.”
As of Friday, the total number of positives in McDowell County stood at 721. State totals were higher because those include people tested in McDowell who do not live in the county.
There have been 10,448 people tested, 9,123 negative results and 604 tests are pending results. On Friday there were 145 individuals in quarantine, 552 out of quarantine and 24 deaths.
Public Health and Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in McDowell County. As of Friday afternoon, 37 residents and 26 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents remained hospitalized. Twelve residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19.
Sixteen residents had recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
When someone tests positive, health workers try to trace those who have had contact with that person to offer testing. Those who test positive are quarantined for 10 days, which lessens the chance they will spread it to others.
If an individual would like to be tested, he or she can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 24 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
