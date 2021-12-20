 Skip to main content
Santa Claus visits Marion before his big trip. Kids enjoy talking to St. Nick
More than 100 children visited with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves in downtown Marion on Friday. Kiddos safely shared their wishes with Jolly Old St. Nick and enjoyed complimentary hot cocoa and popcorn. This festive event was sponsored by Marion's downtown merchants, the Marion Business Association and the City of Marion.

