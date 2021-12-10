Santa Claus is coming to Marion for Christmas Fest Fridays

Now through Friday, Dec. 17, individuals who shop in downtown Marion will have a chance to win one of four fabulous prize packages valued at more than $200 each Friday during Christmas Fest Fridays.

This event, organized by the Marion Business Association, the city of Marion and downtown businesses, allows individuals to explore Marion shops and purchase locally-sourced Christmas gifts for a chance to win fantastic prizes, according to a news release.

For every $10 spent, individuals will receive a ticket at participating businesses that will be entered into the drawing. Christmas Fest Friday’s first winner was drawn on Friday, Dec. 3. This evening, the next Christmas Fest Fridays winner will be drawn live on the Marion Business Association’s Facebook page.

Two grand-prize winners will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 17 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at Christmas Fest for the two largest prize packages. Winners will need to be present at Christmas Fest to claim their prizes. This year’s Christmas Fest includes in-person visits with Santa from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a recognition of those that donated to the Light Up Marion Initiative and ending with the Christmas Fest drawing.