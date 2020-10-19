Sam Ragan, North Carolina’s literary godfather

Does North Carolina have a godfather?

We would not want our godfather to be anything like Mexican Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who is called “El Padrino,” which means “The Godfather.”

Zepeda was arrested last week and charged with helping a drug cartel smuggle thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States.

We would rather have one like Sam Ragan, who was known throughout North Carolina as our literary godfather.

Ragan, who died in 1996, was an editor of the Raleigh News & Observer before buying, then managing and editing The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines. He served as the state’s poet laureate and chairman of the North Carolina Arts Council.

He gained his godfather status, not so much from these high-level positions but from how he used these influential posts to promote poets, novelists, essayists, and writing in general.

His own writing was mainly down-to-earth and full-of-life poetry that he mixed in with his newspaper columns that celebrated North Carolina and its people.