Salvation Army launches ‘Rescue Christmas’

During the pandemic, the Hickory Command has continued its outreach programs in spite of funding shortfalls.

Prior to public schools reopening, the Boys and Girls Club maintained a virtual school. Now, the after-school program has resumed.

The Shelter of Hope and the Crisis Help Center have remained in service throughout the pandemic. In August alone, 102 clients were housed in the shelter, and almost 7,000 meals were served to shelter residents and others in need.

The Help Center distributed more than $12,000 to 350 individuals. The demand has not gone down. The Christmas effort is not just about clothes and toys. It’s also about food, paying bills and finding shelter, services the Army provides throughout the year.

Family Stores are operating across the command, and they are accepting donations of clothing, household items and rags. Yes, rags are another source of income for The Salvation Army. They generally are sent overseas by the buyer where people can use them to make clothing and other items.

The national Salvation Army has determined that 155 percent more people across the nation might need Christmas assistance as compared to last year.