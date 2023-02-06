After fire that took the lives of a dog and 11 puppies, Rusty’s Legacy animal rescue organization in Marion was able to raise more than $9,000 to help make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again.

Located at 139 Lytle Mountain Road in Marion, Rusty’s Legacy was founded by Jeri Arledge and its mission is to rescue dogs from high kill shelters, dogs who have been abandoned or neglected and dogs who are at risk of being taken to the shelter.

But on the morning of Monday, Jan. 31, Rusty’s Legacy experienced a tragedy when a kennel burned. A mother dog and her 11 puppies were lost in the fire. After an investigation by a licensed electrician, it appears a wire shorted out and caught a tarp on fire which engulfed the entire kennel. In addition to the loss of life, the fire destroyed the electrical system for the entire rescue as well as the drainage system for the puppy quarantine where the kennel, the mother dog and her puppies were located. The cost to replace the electrical system, drainage, kennel and dog houses was estimated at more than $8,000, according to a Facebook post.

On Sunday, Arledge posted an update on Facebook about how folks have responded.

“We are overwhelmed and so grateful for the love and support we have received from the community and beyond,” read her post.

Arledge said to The McDowell News more than $9,000 was raised within the past week.

“We have raised the money for an update on the electrical system and put a couple of security cameras up,” she said. “So hopefully, I can finally feel that I can finally sleep again knowing anything out of the ordinary will wake me up. Any additional funds will be used to also update the plumbing and install a small hot water heater.”

Arledge added she is so appreciative to the many people who came forward and donated to her animal rescue effort.

“We are so grateful and feel so supported, like the community wrapped its arms around us while we began to cope with our loss of the mama dog and puppies,” she said to The McDowell News.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rustyslegacy