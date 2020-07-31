You have permission to edit this article.
RUNAWAY: Aryn Beaver, last seen Friday morning on Dries Drive
RUNAWAY: Aryn Beaver, last seen Friday morning on Dries Drive

2 Aryn Michelle Beaver .jpg

Aryn Michelle Beaver

 SUBMITTED

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a runaway 16-year-old.

Aryn Michelle Beaver, address listed as Dries Drive in Marion, has run away three times this week, the last one being Friday morning, July 31 at 7 a.m.

She is a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair.

Anyone with information concerning Beaver’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.

