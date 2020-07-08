RUNAWAY: Amanda Brown, 15, last seen in Old Fort Tuesday evening
RUNAWAY: Amanda Brown, 15, last seen in Old Fort Tuesday evening

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 15-year-old runaway.

Amanda Nevaeh Brown, of Snyder Drive in Marion, was last seen on Triton Way in Old Fort at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall; weighs 115 pounds; and has red shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information concerning Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

Amanda Nevaeh Brown
