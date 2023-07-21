On Tuesday, a roundtable discussion about racism, equity and inclusion will take place at the Marion Depot and McDowell County residents are strongly encouraged to participate.

A group of local, committed residents has been meeting monthly since October to have open and honest discussions about race, diversity, equity and inclusion. These roundtable discussions have fostered friendships and collaborations, while providing educational opportunities for participants, according to a news release.

The initial goals were:

• Co-create a countywide racial equity statement

• Learn and grow together through education about harmful effects of racism

• Declare racism a public health crisis locally, statewide and countrywide

The leaders of this effort announced that they have accomplished their first and second goals.

“While learning about the disparities and inequities created by racism and white supremacist culture, we put the work into co-creating a racial equity statement that we feel speaks our collective truth,” said Ginger Webb with the Community Engagement Project.

The proposed statement to be confirmed at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday reads:

“As McDowell County individuals, we are committed to unifying our residents by respecting and acknowledging each other’s cultures and lived experiences. We believe to build a stronger community we will continue to educate ourselves and others, by actively challenging historic systemic racial inequities and policies that still exist. It is a human right for all people of McDowell County, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, sex, class, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, culture, or language, to live without fear and have equitable access to resources to establish a foundation of health and well-being.”

The leaders of this effort will meet Tuesday, July 25, at the Marion Train Depot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Webb said she and other leaders will discuss the next steps of sharing the racial equity statement with groups, organizations, institutions and communities in McDowell County. The meeting will feature a dinner and “create a welcoming, inclusive environment,” according to the news release.

“We know that this topic is divisive for some,” reads the news release. “We also know that McDowell County has residents that believe in the power of connection, the power of community, and the power of speaking truth about harmful systems while steadfast believing that equity is possible.”