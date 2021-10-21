Rotary of Marion takes action for World Polio Day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Many of our families have relatives who were touched by this awful disease in the past,” said Brandi Behlke, president of the Rotary Club of Marion. “The only way to completely eradicate the disease and to ensure that it does not come back is to erase the disease completely everywhere in the world. We are close. While we want to celebrate our progress, we need to close the gap.”

Rotary has contributed more than $2.2 billion to ending polio since 1985. Last year, the Rotary Club of Marion raised more than $1,000 that were then matched help eradicate polio.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 115 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world.

Rotary Club of Marion support or hosts many civic events, such as the New Year’s Eve Celebration, the annual Christmas party for needy children in McDowell and the distribution of flash cards to students in McDowell.

Visit the Rotary Club of Marion’s Facebook page to learn more about the club, which meets Thursday at noon at the Marion Community Building. Visit endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.