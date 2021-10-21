Rotary of Marion takes action for World Polio Day

Rotary members in Marion are taking action on World Polio Day to work to Stop Polio Now by raising awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable paralyzing disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.
As part of the Rotary Club of Marion’s annual auction on Thursday, Oct. 21, community and club members celebrated progress made in eradicating polio in honor of World Polio Day, which is Sunday, Oct. 24. During the auction, Rotarians shared information on polio and about Polio Plus, Rotary International’s global polio eradication initiative, according to a news release.
When Rotary and its partners launched the global polio eradication initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Rotary and its international partners have since made great progress against the disease. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9%, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And Rotary International remains committed to the end.
With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million, according to the news release.
“Many of our families have relatives who were touched by this awful disease in the past,” said Brandi Behlke, president of the Rotary Club of Marion. “The only way to completely eradicate the disease and to ensure that it does not come back is to erase the disease completely everywhere in the world. We are close. While we want to celebrate our progress, we need to close the gap.”
Rotary has contributed more than $2.2 billion to ending polio since 1985. Last year, the Rotary Club of Marion raised more than $1,000 that were then matched help eradicate polio.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 115 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, Rotary members are always working to better the world.
Rotary Club of Marion support or hosts many civic events, such as the New Year’s Eve Celebration, the annual Christmas party for needy children in McDowell and the distribution of flash cards to students in McDowell.
Visit the Rotary Club of Marion’s Facebook page to learn more about the club, which meets Thursday at noon at the Marion Community Building. Visit endpolio.org to learn more about Rotary and the fight to eradicate polio.