On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion recognized Hannah Killough and McKye Bramblett from McDowell High School as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and got certificates from President Richard Berlick.

Hannah is the daughter of Jennifer and Scott Killough of Marion. She is in the 12th grade at McDowell High. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study biology.

Her school or community recognitions include associate degrees in art and science, junior marshal at last year’s graduation and co-captain of the tennis team.

Her extracurricular activities include Student Council, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, softball and tennis.

Her interests include music, medicine, cooking and anything that challenges her mind like puzzles and Legos.

McKye Bramblett is the son of Amy and Toby Bramblett of Marion. He wants to attend Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary to study pastoral ministry and work in missional church planning.

His school or community recognitions include homecoming court, Mr. MHS, DECA International finalist and junior marshal.

His extracurricular activities include MHS Student Council, DECA, Grace Community Church youth group, internship and kid ministry as well as math tutoring.

His interests are American sign language and studying the Bible.