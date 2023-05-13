The Rotary Club of Marion recognized Sofia Rincon-Cardenas and Dominick Ruiz from McDowell Academy of Innovation as the Students of the Week on Thursday.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and got certificates from President Richard Berlick.

Sofia Rincon-Cardenas is the daughter of Fanny Cardenas de Jesus of Nebo. She is in the 12th grade at MAI. She hopes to attend the University of North Carolina at Asheville and study computer science.

Her school or community recognitions include McDowell Technical Community College Honor List in the fall of 2022, A-B Honor Roll 2021-2022 school year and the National Honors Society.

Her extracurricular activities include reading, strategy games and watching movies.

Dominick Ruiz is the son of Rocky Ruiz and Edelvia Marbon. He wants to attend either the University of North Carolina at Charlotte or North Carolina State University and become a software engineer.

His school or community recognitions include National Honor Society for both high school and college side and he has reached the top 5% GPA in his class.

His interests are biking, soccer and web development.