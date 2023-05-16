The Rotary Club of Marion recently announced eight grants totaling $6,000 that have been made to local nonprofit organizations as part of the club’s small grant process.

The grants had to be for specific projects that further the work of the nonprofit or service organization in McDowell County, according to a news release.

“These small grants can make a big difference for the nonprofits providing services in our community,” said Rotary Club President Richard Berlick.

The grants include:

$1,500 to Mission Ministries Alliance (formerly McDowell Mission Ministries) for a commercial refrigerator for their residents.

$1,000 to New Hope of McDowell to purchase personal and safety items for victims of abuse, such as pepper spray, personal safety alarms, door stop alarms, locks and other safety related items.

$1,500 Freedom Life Ministries to purchase and prepare bags with simple personal items such as a bar of soap, chap stick, deodorant, and socks to be delivered around Easter and Christmas to those detained at the jail. It also includes food items and a coaching book.

$500 to McDowell County Health Coalition to support the 12 summer THRIVE (Tools for Health, Resilience, Innovation, Vitality and Empowerment) events. The funding will be used to purchase items to promote the event, first aid kit, portable PA speaker, extension cord, and rolling cooler. These items will be reused for events in the following summers.

$500 to McDowell County 4-H for camp scholarships that will be combined with donations from the McDowell United Fund and Farm Bureau.

$500 to College & Career Readiness Department (CCR) McDowell Technical Community College to develop an ongoing fund that provides practical assistance to support and encourage our students to complete their education goals by providing child care, gas cards, payment for testing and other fees.

$250 to Jason’s Getaway to develop a safe sensory trail that borders the picnic area to be used by children and families staying there. It will encourage children to come out to nature which is known to develop a positive mental health, contribute to their wellbeing, improve their critical thinking and imagination.

$250 to Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail to increase access to camping and hiking for these two communities in McDowell County. F3ST is partnering with Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA), Lake James State Park, and Lake James Environmental Association to hold an inaugural event for low-income and Latinx community members who do not have access or experience to camp and hike. Grant will pay for tents, sleeping bags, and sleeping pads to help make this program accessible to all interested.

Since 1939, Marion’s Rotary Club has been a powerful force for positive change in McDowell County. Every year, the Rotary Club provides scholarships to McDowell County students and gives grants to local non-profit organizations. The club holds a big Christmas party in December where members give holiday joy to needy children in our community. Rotarians distribute multiplication flash cards for all third-grade students in McDowell and take part in the yearly Read Across America event by reading Dr. Seuss books at local schools. Every October, the Rotary Club of Marion hosts the annual auction, which is its biggest fundraiser and makes many of these worthwhile efforts possible, according to the news release.

In the past few years, Marion Rotarians donated a flagpole at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. The club also donated three Automated External Defibrillators (AED) devices for public buildings in case of a medical emergency. Rotary gave three AEDs to the city of Marion and three to McDowell County. The club donated a mini-van to the McDowell County School System. The vehicle was given by the club so the school system can assist students and families in need of transportation and education.

Last year, the Rotary Club launched the Million Meal March for Ukraine effort and held the Red Sand Project at the courthouse, which sought to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Most recently, the Rotary Club completed a project to renovate the audio and video system at the Marion Community Building. The club meets every Thursday at noon at the Community Building and new members are always welcome, according to the news release.

For more information about Rotary or attending a meeting, please contact Arthur Parks at AWParks@aol.com.