The Rotary Club of Marion presented the 2023 Marshall Dark Sr. Scholarship of $5,763.92 to a deserving McDowell Early College student, Steven Astello Navarrete, on Thursday.

Scholarship Committee Chair Stacy Buff and Club President Richard Berlick presented him with his scholarship certificate during the club’s meeting at the Marion Community Building.

The Marshall Dark Scholarship is presented each year to one or more deserving young scholars from McDowell County who are not a child or grandchild of a Rotarian. The original program was started in the 1940s, making it one of the oldest local scholarships still being funded in the county. It is based on financial need, community service and academic excellence. This started as a college loan program and is sponsored by the generosity of the Marshall Dark family.

Marshall Dark Sr. made the time to serve his community through Rotary Club of Marion and his business industry both locally and on the North Carolina State Board of Independent Agents. His son Marshall Dark Jr. is thought to be the youngest person to serve as president of the Rotary Club of Marion. The Rotary Club of Marion has a third-generation member today with Marshall Dark III, according to a news release.

“Thus for three generations and over 80 years, a person named Marshall Dark has continuously served our community through active service in Rotary Club of Marion,” the news release said.

Several years ago, the club voted to put 15% of the annual fundraising into the scholarship fund to keep it growing. This year, the club had $5,763.92 to give as a scholarship.

This year, the club’s scholarship committee of Dave Watson, Bill Warren, Marsha Myers, Auburn Hudgins, Myra Morgan and Chairperson Stacy Buff reviewed the applications and chose three finalists.

After much consideration, the club selected Navarrete as the recipient.

On Thursday, he was introduced to the club by Buff and he was accompanied by MEC counselor Ashley Bartlett at the club’s meeting.

He is the son of Alfonso Navarrete and Zulema Astello. His siblings are sister Cindy Navarrete, 16, and sister Paula Navarrete, 4.

He has been accepted into North Carolina State University and plans to study American politics. One of his teachers said “Steven exhibits a high level of empathy and actively seeks opportunities to serve others.”

He wants to study abroad at some point in Singapore and Germany but has a true interest in attending the London School of Economics in Great Britain. His mother is a stay-at-home mom to help support his little sister who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

His mother and father will be moving back to Mexico in the next two years and while many people his age would give up on dreams, Navarrete says he looks at this is a challenge and an opportunity to strong strength, resilience and positivity, according to the news release.

He said it is his goal to remain self-sufficient while attending N.C. State and wants to graduate with no debt because he doesn’t want to be a burden on his parents.

In his essay for the scholarship, Navarrete wrote about his great experience with Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA). “I dream one day to be able to bring people together and to spearhead a noble cause that creates waves and noise in the name of progress.”