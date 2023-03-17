On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored Rylee Rometti and Kalib Cormican from McDowell Early College as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Tyler Mace and received certificates from Rotary President Richard Berlick.

Rometti is the daughter of Kimberlee Biddix of Marion. She is a 13th-grade student at MEC.

She plans to attend Appalachian State University and study psychology and social work. She plans to become a social worker or a pediatric psychologist.

Her extracurricular activities are the book club, babysitting and working at Jumpin’ Around.

Her interests are reading, cooking and baking.

Cormican is the son of Jennifer and Dylan McKinney of Nebo. He is a 13th-grader and plans to study theater at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

He made the Dean’s List in spring of 2022 and has received the Gold and Silver Presidential Award. He was also the MEC Homecoming King.

His extracurricular activities are Student Council and YMCA Afterschool.

His interests are acting, directing, video games, nature and fashion.