On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored 12th graders Emily Carson and Gunner Dietrich from McDowell High School as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates from Rotary President Richard Berlick.

Cannon is the daughter of Cindy and Michael Cannon of Marion. She plans to continue her education at Asheville-Buncombe Technical College. She first plans pursue a job as an X-ray technician and then go back to school and become a cardiac sonographer. She wants to study either sonography or radiography.

She is a junior marshal and is in the top 25 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and will graduate high school two associate degrees. She is a National Technical Honor Society member and received the President’s List award at McDowell Technical Community College.

She likes to volunteer at a local animal shelter and her church. As part of the National Honor Society, she and other members volunteer and discuss community/school related topics. Outside of school, she helps take care of her brother and sister as well as other family members.

In her free time, she enjoys learning new languages and spending time with her family and listening to records on her record player. She is very interested in the world of medicine, particularly the heart. She loves learning about the people in the world around her.

Dietrich is the son of Christie and Ken Dietrich of Marion. He plans to attend McDowell Technical Community College and study criminal justice.

He is a member of Rho Kappa Honor Society, the National Honor Society, Peer Group Connection and the Fellowship of Christian Titans.

His extracurricular activities are 4-H, the Glenwood Fire Department, Grace Community Church and football.

His interests are watching and playing sports, learning about the Lord and topics surrounding government and politics.