On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored 12th-grader DeShajaun Ferguson from McDowell Academy of Innovation as the Student of the Week.

He was introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received a certificate from Rotary President Richard Berlick.

Ferguson is the son of Tonya Jones and Joe Rose of Marion.

He plans to continue his education at either N.C. A&T University or N.C. State University. He wants to study computer engineering.

He has received the A Honor Roll, A&B Honor Roll and Perfect Attendance Award several different times throughout the years.

His extracurricular activities are video games and making clips for social media.

His interests are engineering, soccer, quantum computing, Neralink and future development of technology.