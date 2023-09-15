On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion recognized Erika Cruz-Santaclara from McDowell Academy of Innovation as the Student of the Week.

She was introduced to the club by Rotarian Richard Berlick and got a certificate from President Chip Cross.

Erika is the daughter of Martha Santaclara of Marion. She is in the 13th grade at McDowell Academy of Innovation. She plans to attend Appalachian State University and study speech pathology.

Her school or community recognitions include Certificate of Academic Excellence, A and B Honor Roll, National Honor Society and Excellent Teacher Recognition.

Her extracurricular activities include National Honor Society and Student Council.

Her interests include sign language and learning new languages.