Rotary of Marion honors club's Students of the Week

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored a 13th grader and a 12th grader at McDowell Early College as the Students of the Week.

The students were Rica Base and Xander Gouge. They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates from the club.

Base is the daughter of Flordeliza and Jerry Kelly of McDowell County. She is a 13th-grade student at McDowell Early College and will graduate in May with an Associate in Science and a high school diploma. She plans to apply for the dental hygiene program at either Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College or Catawba Valley Community College in spring 2024.

She has earned the Gold Presidential Award.

Her extracurricular activities include the student council, where she’s been active for four years. She is focusing on finishing strong academically.

Her interests include hiking, knitting, reading, health and wellness.

Gouge lives in Marion and is the son of Jody and Crystal Gouge. He plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in biology for his bachelor’s degree and study pharmacology for his doctorate. After college, he eventually wants to start his own pharmaceutical company.

His awards and accomplishments include receiving the Biology Excellence Award, another biology award and the President’s Award for maintaining a 3.5 GPA. He was recognized for attending the 2022 session of Governor’s School.

His extracurricular activities include tutoring other students and is vice president of the MEC National Honor Society. He helps out with his church by being a part of the choir and serving as the church’s pianist. He helps lead Prayer at the Pole as well as teaching in Youth Devoted to Christ at his school.

His interests include science, particularly in helping research and make cures for diseases. He enjoys researching and observing medical procedures. He collects rocks and odd nick nacks.