On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored Alexandrea Dula and Elijah Smith from McDowell Academy of Innovation as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Elizabeth House and received certificates from Rotary President Richard Berlick.

Dula is the daughter of Stephanie and Aaron Dula of Marion. She is an 11th grade student at MAI.

As for college, she is undecided but leaning towards Appalachian State University or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She intends to study for a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing or BSN.

Her school and community recognitions and awards include: second place in Health Occpupation Students of America (HOSA) regionals in health career photography.

Her extracurricular activities are HOSA and the Photography Club.

Her interests include traveling with health care, photography and working with kids.

Smith is the son of Anna Wasman of Marion. He is a 12th grader at MAI. After graduation, he plans to attend Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He wants to study pastoral ministries so he can become a children’s pastor in the future. He wants to help future generations in this area become better people and to mentor them as a positive role model.

His school and community recognitions and awards include teaching kids on Sunday mornings and greeting people at his church.

His extracurricular activities are three years of playing high school basketball, some in Alabama and some here in McDowell County. He also played on the Nebo Crossing golf team during his junior year. He is helping start a new church in Black Mountain.

His interests are basketball and golf.