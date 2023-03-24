On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored Kenna Young and Garrett Baker Muniz-Astello from McDowell Academy of Innovation as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates from Rotary President Richard Berlick.

Young is the daughter of Julia and Jonathan Young of Nebo. She is an 11th grade student at MAI.

She plans to attend East Tennessee State University and is undecided whether to study business or NICU nursing.

Her school and community recognitions and awards include: outstanding ninth-grade honors service award project at Hankins Baptist Church and Bright Beginnings, excellent attendance award for 2020-2021 school year, American Citizenship Award, A Honor Roll in high school classes, A Honor Roll in college classes, serving on the stakeholder committee for common dress code, certificate of appreciation for serving at Red Cross blood drive, certificate of appreciation for most outstanding element poster project, President’s Education Award of Academic Excellence, McDowell Academy of Innovation, certificate of recognition for excellent attendance, McDowell Technical Community College Red Cross CPR certification, MAI’s National Honor Society and presented to elementary schools with the full STEM ahead program.

Her extracurricular activities are president of MAI National Honor Society, assistant Sunday School teacher at church, McDowell Technical Honor Society, Youth Devoted to Christ, Knitting Club, Piano Club and Key Club.

Her interests are traveling with family, going to the lake, paddle boarding, swimming and fishing.

Muniz-Astello is the son of Marcie Baker and Daniel Muniz-Astello of Marion. He is a 12th grader at MAI. After graduation, he plans to join the U.S. Air Force or Space Force. He wants to help defend the nation from cyber or microbial threats. After he leaves the military, he plans to get a government job, for example in the FBI.

His school and community recognitions and awards include: North Carolina Outward Bound School: Blue Ridge Mountains backpacking, rock climbing and whitewater canoeing, President’s Education Award Program (outstanding academic achievement), certificate of appreciation for the Red Cross blood drive.

His extracurricular activities are the Yearbook Club, where he helps create the yearbook; the Gaming Club, where he and others play many different games from gaming computers to board games; and the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA). He joined it to help familiarize himself with the many health care jobs like microbiology.

His interests are video games, VR, history, maps and technology. Some of his major interests are space and science. He likes looking under the microbiology and through a telescope.