On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored Mary Macdonald and Juanito Gonzalez from McDowell Early College as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates from Rotary President Richard Berlick.

Macdonald is a 12th-grader at McDowell Early College. She plans to attend North Carolina State University and study human biology with the goal of becoming a chiropractor.

Her school and community recognitions and awards include twice receiving the President’s Education Award.

Her extracurricular activities are swimming with the McDowell High School swim team and swimming and coaching year-round for the YMCA Piranhas swim team.

Her interests are biology, exercise science and kinesiology.

Gonzalez is a 13th-grader at McDowell Early College and is the son of Kari Carreon and Jallardo Gonzalez of Marion. He is already admitted to North Carolina State University and he plans to study biomedical engineering.

His school and community recognitions and awards include twice getting the President’s Education Award and earning a full ride to NCSU.

His extracurricular activities include volunteering at the Senior Center, Project Christmas and West Marion Elementary and he was a part of the Gentlemen’s Club of McDowell Early College.

His interests are genetics, history, science, biology technology, nature and astronomy.