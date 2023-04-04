On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion honored Lily Williams and Marlee Franklin from McDowell High School as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush and received certificates from Rotary President Richard Berlick.

Williams is a 12th-grader at McDowell High and is the daughter of Cynthia and Jared Williams of Marion. She plans to attend North Carolina State University and study zoology or pre-veterinary medicine.

Her school and community recognitions and awards include FFA chapter degree, Platinum Work Keys certification, A Honor Roll (2019-2023), and Lady Titan softball varsity letter.

Her extracurricular activities are McDowell FFA, Titan Revolution Rho Kappa chapter, McDowell High National Honor Society, Big Brother Big Sister, McDowell High School Titan tutoring team, McDowell Lady Titan softball and PGE Peer Group Connections.

Her interests are agriculture and wildlife conservation.

Franklin is a 12th-grader at McDowell High and is the daughter of Carrie and Brian Franklin of Marion. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study English and eventually pursue a career in publishing or editing.

Her school and community recognitions and awards include Junior Marshall and Academic Award for GPA each year.

Her extracurricular activities are Student Council, DECA, Rho Kappa, National Honor Society and the swim team.

Her interests are reading, writing, biking and swimming.