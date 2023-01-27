Rotary Club of Marion recognizes Athletes of the Week

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion recognized Sage Young and Hayden Haynes as the Athletes of the Week.

The recognition was presented during the regular meeting of the Rotary Club. Haynes was not able to attend the meeting but Young was presented to the club by Rotarian Steve Bush. She received a certificate from President Richard Berlick. Haynes’ certificate will be presented to him later.

Young is the daughter of Thomas and Catriona Young of McDowell County. She is a 10th grader at McDowell High.

Her accomplishments include making First Team All-Conference in softball, playing in the State Games, All-District and All-State in softball and getting the Varsity Letterman Award in basketball and softball. She has earned recognition of a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Her extracurricular activities are softball, basketball and giving little kids lessons in softball. Her interests are sports, books, the outdoors, animals, health care and science.

She plans to attend Western Carolina University and study oncology or health care.

Even though he could not attend, Haynes was recognized as well by the Rotary Club.

Haynes is the son of Krystal and Jon Haynes of Marion. He is a 10th grader at McDowell High.

His accomplishments include becoming ninth-grade state champion in wrestling 220 pounds. He made second team All-Conference in football. He made first place in the 220-pound conference tournament in wrestling.

His extracurricular activities are wrestling, football, track, DECA, Student Council and Titan Athletic Council.

His interests are staying active, helping coach or teach people, playing with his dogs, summertime, staying busy and combat sports.

He plans to attend Appalachian State University or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study business.