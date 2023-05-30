Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion presented two deserving local students with a recently formed scholarship that honors the memory of U.S. Air Force and Vietnam War veteran Kintner “Kit” Alverson, who was also an active Rotarian and civic leader.

A 1966 graduate of Texas A&M University, Alverson was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force through the ROTC program. Three months later, he entered pilot training and graduated sixth in his class.

During his career in the Air Force, Alverson logged more than 4,200 hours of military flight time in fighter-type aircraft, including 1,500 hours of instructor time, 830 hours of combat time and 600 combat missions in the Vietnam War. Because of his exceptional flying skills, he was selected to be a pilot and instructor in the newly formed Aggressor Squadron, flying the F-5E Tiger II, which primarily focused on skills of air-to-air combat. After spending eight years overseas, Alverson returned to the United States to be an instructor in the Fighter Lead-in Program. He retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Air Force in February 1993 after serving his country for 26 1/2 years. His decorations include Command Pilot Wings, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, six Meritorious Service Medals, 32 Air Medals, one Air Force Commendation Medal, one Air Force Achievement Medal, four Combat Readiness Medals and seven Vietnam Campaign Medals, according to a news release.

He retired and moved to Marion in 1998 where he was heavily involved in the local community serving on the McDowell Rescue Squad, the city of Marion’s Planning Board and the Rotary Club of Marion. He also served as the chairman of the board for McDowell Mission Ministries, participated in the Senior Games for several years, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and worked on the Sugar Mountain Ski Patrol. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Marion and loved to repair antique clocks.

Alverson passed away on March 12, 2021.

“Kit had boundless energy and a can-do attitude coupled with a love for helping others,” said Ryan Bennett of the Rotary Club. “He was simply a man of many talents with a deeply compassionate heart. His willingness to put service above self, commitment to country, community, family and friends, all are attributes that help to establish his legacy.”

To honor his memory, the Rotary Club of Marion established a new scholarship to help young people with their education. This scholarship is presented annually to one or more deserving young scholars from McDowell County, who are not a child or grandchild of a Rotarian. Eligibility and qualifications are “academics, financial need, community service and allegiance to American values,” according to the news release.

On Thursday, the Rotary Club presented two scholarships, each worth $7,500, to two students who are graduating from McDowell Early College. They are Riley Hollifield and Chloe Phillips.

Hollifield plans to attend Western Carolina University in the fall to pursue a degree in sports management. His desire is to be a coach, scout, agent or broadcaster. He has mentioned wanting to come back home to Marion and serve in his community as well. He is the son of Darren Hollifield and Michelle Wasman, said Bennett.

Phillips plans to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall and pursue a degree in engineering. She wants to come back to McDowell County and work for the N.C. Department of Transportation. Her main career goal is to become an assistant resident engineer with the DOT within five years of graduation. She is the daughter of James and Kelly Phillips, said Bennett.

Alverson’s wife of 44 years Helen Alverson was there to present these students with the scholarship named after her late husband. Their families were on hand for this event.